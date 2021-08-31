Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Stock Position Cut by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729,751 shares during the period. Flux Power makes up about 2.2% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flux Power were worth $9,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Johnson sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $93,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLUX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 197 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,825. The company has a market cap of $111.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Flux Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

