Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Receives $104.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.07.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.58. The company had a trading volume of 25,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,104. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,627,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,483,000 after buying an additional 96,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,075,972,000 after buying an additional 234,704 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,863,000 after buying an additional 1,305,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,512,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,694,000 after buying an additional 27,064 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,415,000 after buying an additional 14,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.