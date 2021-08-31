Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the July 29th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forward Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Forward Pharma A/S by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Forward Pharma A/S by 25.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 12,945 shares in the last quarter. 13.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forward Pharma A/S alerts:

Shares of FWP traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,416. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $20.31.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.