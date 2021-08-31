Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Insider Richard T. Winters Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
FOXF stock opened at $153.81 on Tuesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.95 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.80.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. Equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.
FOXF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.
About Fox Factory
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
