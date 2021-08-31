Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Insider Richard T. Winters Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FOXF stock opened at $153.81 on Tuesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.95 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. Equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 165.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

