Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 992 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 94.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 36.2% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SE opened at $331.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.69 and a beta of 1.30. Sea Limited has a one year low of $135.28 and a one year high of $337.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.86.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.17.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

