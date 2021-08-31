Fox Run Management L.L.C. Decreases Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.5% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $90.76 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

