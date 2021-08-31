Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $295,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 441,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 15,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 16.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 734,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $268,158,000 after acquiring an additional 101,334 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $353.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.92. The company has a market cap of $348.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

