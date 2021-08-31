Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $285,000 Investment in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CARS. Truist Securities started coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist started coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Cars.com stock opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43. The company has a market capitalization of $879.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.52 and a beta of 2.34. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.89 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

In other news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

