Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $298,000 Investment in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,451,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,430,000 after buying an additional 204,941 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,592,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 125,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 1,831.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,527,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 188,518 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.34.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, CEO James S. Metcalf bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $366,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 399,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,848,411.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.