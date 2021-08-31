Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STLD. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In other Steel Dynamics news, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $2,690,020.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $70.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.18. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $28.31 and a one year high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STLD. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.