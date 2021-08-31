Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 2.4% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMC. Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.32.

NYSE:MMC traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $157.20. 2,008,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.64 and a 200-day moving average of $134.26. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $157.68.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

