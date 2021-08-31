Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Increases Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 17.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger comprises 2.1% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.0% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GWW stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $433.70. The stock had a trading volume of 397,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.25 and a twelve month high of $479.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $445.04 and its 200 day moving average is $429.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

