Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 2,789 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lessened its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for 1.3% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $314.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,618. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $299.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $316.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

