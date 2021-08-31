Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 42,964 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc trimmed its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,964 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in KT were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of KT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of KT in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KT in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KT in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KT by 304.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

Shares of KT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.02. The stock had a trading volume of 838,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,268. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41. KT Co. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.85.

KT (NYSE:KT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

KT Company Profile

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.