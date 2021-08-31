Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 4,576 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.5% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.68.

Shares of UNP traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,969,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

