Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 4,851 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lowered its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TransUnion by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,801,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRU stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.53. 1,222,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,745. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.90 and its 200-day moving average is $104.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $121.99.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRU. Truist upped their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

