Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $43.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $609.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.76. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.64.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 156,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

