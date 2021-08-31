Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the July 29th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,770,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRAF traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.88. 4,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,174. Franklin Financial Services has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.03. The firm has a market cap of $140.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.31 million during the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 28.87%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Franklin Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

