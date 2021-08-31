Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 794,000 shares, a growth of 61.7% from the July 29th total of 491,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
FMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nord/LB raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.
Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $33.84 and a one year high of $44.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.13.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.
