Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 794,000 shares, a growth of 61.7% from the July 29th total of 491,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

FMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nord/LB raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $33.84 and a one year high of $44.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth about $1,122,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 91,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

