Frontier (FRONT) Trading Down 9.6% Over Last Week

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Frontier coin can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002497 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Frontier has a total market cap of $53.76 million and approximately $17.98 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00056243 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.16 or 0.00820927 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00046764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00102617 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier (CRYPTO:FRONT) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,006,250 coins. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

