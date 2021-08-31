FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Director Mark Tueffers Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Director Mark Tueffers sold 4,000 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $136,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at $177,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Tueffers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Mark Tueffers sold 740 shares of FS Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $24,864.00.

Shares of FSBW opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $36.85.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.85 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FS Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 126,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

