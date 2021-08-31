Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Update

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 391,200 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the July 29th total of 506,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 22.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 123,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology alerts:

NASDAQ BHAT opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. develops, produces, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials primarily in China. Its products include AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; Â’Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.