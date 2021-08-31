Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Update

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 391,200 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the July 29th total of 506,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 22.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 123,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BHAT opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. develops, produces, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials primarily in China. Its products include AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; Â’Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

