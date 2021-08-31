Fundamental Research Increases Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Price Target to C$10.51

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Fundamental Research from C$10.34 to C$10.51 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

TF traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.66. 46,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,072. The company has a quick ratio of 89.30, a current ratio of 89.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$783.65 million and a PE ratio of 18.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.28. Timbercreek Financial has a 52 week low of C$7.39 and a 52 week high of C$9.81.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$23.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

