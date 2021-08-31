FY2021 Earnings Estimate for StealthGas Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of StealthGas in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GASS opened at $2.73 on Monday. StealthGas has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $103.35 million, a PE ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. StealthGas had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 1.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in StealthGas in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in StealthGas in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in StealthGas in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in StealthGas in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in StealthGas in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

