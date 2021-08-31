FY2021 Earnings Forecast for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Issued By National Bank Financial

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report released on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.26 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.31. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on TD. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Shares of TD opened at $65.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day moving average of $67.58.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

