FY2022 EPS Estimates for Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (CVE:QIS) Reduced by Cormark

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2021

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (CVE:QIS) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Quorum Information Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 27th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.03.

QIS opened at C$1.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.22, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Quorum Information Technologies has a 1-year low of C$0.90 and a 1-year high of C$1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.10.

Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Quorum Information Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quorum Information Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.