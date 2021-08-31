Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Short Interest Down 18.8% in August

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the July 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

GFASY opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61. Gafisa has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.

Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.94 million during the quarter. Gafisa had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.29%.

Gafisa SA engages in the construction, development, and selling of residential properties. It operates through Gafisa and Gafisa Propriedades segments. The Gafisa segment include luxury and middle-income projects in Brazil, except Rio de Janeiro, Gafisa Rio. The Gafisa Propriedades segment comprises management of own and third-party real estate properties.

