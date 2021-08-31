Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Gencor Industries stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51. Gencor Industries has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $15.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 281.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Gencor Industries by 115.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gencor Industries by 21.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gencor Industries during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Gencor Industries by 181.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

