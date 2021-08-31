Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Short Interest Down 19.4% in August

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 927,200 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the July 29th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 774,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.53.

Get Generac alerts:

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,414,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,093 shares of company stock worth $8,873,940. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Generac by 623.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Generac by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC stock traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $438.18. 12,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,857. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. Generac has a 1-year low of $169.34 and a 1-year high of $458.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.