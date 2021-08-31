Genesco (GCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $63.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $945.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Genesco has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $67.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.99.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genesco stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of Genesco worth $8,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

