Genesco (GCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $63.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $945.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Genesco has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $67.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.99.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.
About Genesco
Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.
