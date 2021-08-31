Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPC traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.19. The stock had a trading volume of 776,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,318. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $88.99 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

