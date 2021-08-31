Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of GTY opened at $31.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,746,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,066,000 after buying an additional 271,383 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 3.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter worth about $657,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.