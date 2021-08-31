Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

OTCMKTS GVDBF remained flat at $$4,838.57 on Thursday. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $3,724.04 and a 12 month high of $5,337.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,744.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,306.58.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

