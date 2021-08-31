Gladstone Investment Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 158.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.5%.

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.52. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 140.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

