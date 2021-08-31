Glencore plc (GLEN) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on September 21st

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share by the natural resources company on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Glencore stock opened at GBX 328.65 ($4.29) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £43.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.68. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 150.59 ($1.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 341.95 ($4.47). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 319.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 532.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 373.33 ($4.88).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

