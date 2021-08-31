Global Invacom Group (LON:GINV) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.54

Global Invacom Group Limited (LON:GINV)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.54 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08). Global Invacom Group shares last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of £17.66 million and a PE ratio of 20.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.40.

Global Invacom Group Company Profile (LON:GINV)

Global Invacom Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, design, and supply of integrated satellite communications equipment in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Satellite Communications and Contract Manufacturing segments.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Invacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Invacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.