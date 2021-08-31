Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,038 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.17% of Global Net Lease worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 4,677.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,312,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,709,000 after buying an additional 1,285,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,324,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,827,000 after buying an additional 915,333 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 1,365.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 387,812 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,036,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $5,167,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.59. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.39%.

In other Global Net Lease news, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,115.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $647,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,960.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,427 shares of company stock worth $3,219,475 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

