Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Short Interest Update

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 581,800 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the July 29th total of 405,100 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 658,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,429,000. 47.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Ship Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $20.18. The stock had a trading volume of 15,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,879. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $732.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.