Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the July 29th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 887,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 521.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average of $27.46. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $30.79.

