GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Short Interest Up 29.0% in August

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,101,600 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the July 29th total of 853,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,016.0 days.

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $73.33 on Tuesday. GN Store Nord A/S has a one year low of $71.24 and a one year high of $92.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.34.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

