goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Receives C$193.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$193.20.

GSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$166.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get goeasy alerts:

TSE:GSY opened at C$195.79 on Friday. goeasy has a one year low of C$58.16 and a one year high of C$198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.59, a quick ratio of 15.40 and a current ratio of 15.46. The firm has a market cap of C$3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$170.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$148.32.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.51 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$202.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that goeasy will post 12.3699991 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 6,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.07, for a total transaction of C$984,952.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,050,855.15.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.