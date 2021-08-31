Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down to $12.08

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.08, but opened at $11.65. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 17,336 shares.

GOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Pareto Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 24.43%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 27,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 348,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

