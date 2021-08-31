Gould Asset Management LLC CA Increases Stock Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

CMF stock opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.51. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $61.69 and a 1 year high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.