GR Engineering Services Limited (ASX:GNG) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

GR Engineering Services Limited (ASX:GNG) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from GR Engineering Services’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In other GR Engineering Services news, insider Geoffrey Jones 610,000 shares of GR Engineering Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th.

GR Engineering Services Limited operates as an engineering, consulting, and contracting company that provides engineering design, procurement, and construction services to the mining and mineral processing industries in Australia and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Mineral Processing, and Oil and Gas.

