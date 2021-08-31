Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) by 96.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,104,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540,950 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.30% of Gran Tierra Energy worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 296.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 69,898 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 710.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 145,043 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 65.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 271,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 107,103 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 85.5% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 412,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 190,320 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 624,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $437,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,141,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,299,268.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.29. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $96.62 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 67.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

