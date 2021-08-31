Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Purchased by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 479.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,451 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $107,250,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 13.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,797,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,559,000 after acquiring an additional 207,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,332,000 after acquiring an additional 184,099 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 102.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 345,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,011,000 after purchasing an additional 174,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 305.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,590,000 after purchasing an additional 130,758 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.14. 297,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,874. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.67 and its 200 day moving average is $97.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

