Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $130.73

Shares of Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.73 ($1.71) and traded as low as GBX 129.60 ($1.69). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 130.20 ($1.70), with a volume of 6,156,759 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 132.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 130.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

