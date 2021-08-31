Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greencore Group plc is a manufacturer of convenience foods. Its operating segment consists of Convenience Foods, and Ingredients and Property. Convenience Foods segment is engaged in production and sale of convenience foods. Ingredients and Property segment is engaged in distribution of edible oils and molasses, and the management of the Company’s surplus property assets. The company operates primarily in the UK and US. Greencore Group plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Greencore Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Greencore Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Greencore Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

OTCMKTS:GNCGY opened at $7.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 1.38. Greencore Group has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $9.23.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group Plc engages in the manufacture and supply of convenience foods. The company also involves in the Irish Ingredient trading businesses. Its products include sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greencore Group (GNCGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.