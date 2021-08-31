Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s share price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $25.05. Approximately 12,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,046,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.
GRPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.60. The firm has a market cap of $727.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.54 and a beta of 2.76.
About Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)
Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
