Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s share price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $25.05. Approximately 12,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,046,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.60. The firm has a market cap of $727.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.54 and a beta of 2.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 410.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $44,187,000 after acquiring an additional 823,102 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Groupon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,038,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Groupon by 102,114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,155 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Groupon by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,342 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Groupon by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $59,108,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

