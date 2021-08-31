GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Down 34.6% in August

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the July 29th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,649,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PHOT remained flat at $$0.05 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,966. GrowLife has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.17.

GrowLife Company Profile

GrowLife, Inc provides hydroponic equipment, lighting, nutrients, media, and other cultivation supplies to commercial and urban operations. The firm agricultural equipment includes growing mediums, hydroponics systems, tools for cutting and propagation, bulbs, indoor lighting systems, and accessories, ballasts, reflectors, meters and timers, and other technology control equipment for the cannabis and indoor plant cultivation and industries.

