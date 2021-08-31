GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Down 34.6% in August

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the July 29th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,649,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PHOT remained flat at $$0.05 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,966. GrowLife has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.17.
GrowLife Company Profile
